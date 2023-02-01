Fulham complete Lukic deal and Soares joins on loan

Fulham completed the signing of Torino midfielder Sasa Lukic on deadline day and brought in right-back Cedric Soares from Arsenal on loan.

Lukic (pictured), a 26-year-old Serbian and an international team-mate of Whites striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, finalised his move on Tuesday evening for a fee of around £8m.

Lukic further boosts the midfield options the club bolstered during the summer.

Soares will spend the rest of the season at Craven Cottage, while defender Shane Duffy’s loan from Brighton has been turned into a permanent move.

Meanwhile, Nathaniel Chalobah has completed a move to West Brom, signing an 18-month contract with the Midlands club, with Josh Onomah signing a six-month deal with Preston after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

See also: Fulham boss Silva hopeful of two new signings







