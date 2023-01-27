Fulham boss Silva hopeful of two new signings

Fulham boss Marco Silva says he hopes the club will bring in two new signings before the transfer window closes on Tuesday night.

Silva’s side visit Chelsea next Friday and he hopes to have a new right-back and a central midfielder in his squad for the trip to Stamford Bridge.







Fulham are close to finalising a loan deal with Arsenal for defender Cedric Soares to provide competition for Kenny Tete and Silva wants to bolster his midfield options behind Joao Palhinha and Harrison Reed.

The club are keen to offload Josh Onomah and Nathan Chalobah before Tuesday’s 11pm (GMT) cut-off and Silva is keen for his squad to keep evolving to maintain their excellent return to the Premier League.

“We are close to finishing something and we hope we can do something before the end of the market,” Silva said.

“Some players can go, and two players we hope can come in.”

The Whites take on Sunderland in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday at Craven Cottage with Silva likely to make changes to his side – with Harry Wilson, Manor Solomon, Tom Cairney and Marek Rodak all set to start.

Striker Carlos Vinicius is in line to lead the attack with Aleksandar Mitrovic to drop to the bench or be rested for the weekend after suffering another knock to his troublesome ankle in the defeat by Spurs on Monday.

“Some players from our last game will be involved,” Silva said.

“Some players are deserving of their chance and while it’s an important competition, we gave players the chance to play against Hull in the last round and they did well.

“We are going to do our best to win the competition. It is special and something that I mentioned to our players when we played Hull.

“We have to be at our best.”







