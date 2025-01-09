Fulham ‘really serious’ about FA Cup – Silva

Marco Silva felt Fulham’s performance against Watford showed how seriously they are taking the FA Cup.

The Whites won 4-1 at Craven Cottage to progress to the fourth round.

“Firstly, and this is important, we were really serious,” boss Silva declared.

“The approach, the way we planned the game, the way we didn’t change anything in terms of preparation, the communication with the players – and the players showed that the way we approached the game was serious.

“It’s a great competition, an unbelievable competition and one everybody loves in this country. Everybody can dream to shine in the competition. We want to go as far as we can.”

Rodrigo Muniz put Fulham ahead before Rocca Vata equalised against the run of play with a thumping 25-yard shot just after the half-hour mark.

Raul Jimenez, on as a half-time substitute, restored the lead with a penalty four minutes into the second half and goals from Joachim Andersen and Timothy Castagne completed a resounding victory.

Jimenez came on for Muniz, who had to be replaced at the interval.

“He felt something in his back and it was impossible for him to play the second half,” Silva explained.







