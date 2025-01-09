Fulham into FA Cup fourth round after beating Watford

Fulham 4 Watford 1 26' Muniz 33' Vata 49' Jiménez (pen) 65' Andersen 85' Castagne

Fulham saw off Championship side Watford to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Rodrigo Muniz put the Whites ahead before Rocca Vata equalised against the run of play with a thumping 25-yard shot just after the half-hour mark.

Raul Jimenez, on as a half-time substitute, restored the lead with a penalty four minutes into the second half, and goals from Joachim Andersen and Timothy Castagne completed a resounding victory.

Muniz scored the opener with a slick first-time strike on the half-volley after being found by Adama Traore’s low cross.

The striker was replaced at the interval by Jimenez, who converted from the spot to put Fulham back in front after Traore had been brought down by Antonio Tikvic just inside the penalty area.

And there was no way back for the Hornets after Andersen doubled Fulham’s lead.

The ball fell to Andersen following Andreas Pereira’s right-wing corner and, after his first effort bounced off Watford’s Edo Kayembe, the Dane volleyed past keeper Jonathan Bond.

Youngster Josh King then fired into the side netting and Pereira went even closer to adding a fourth for Fulham when his shot hit the underside of the bar.

The fourth eventually arrived when Castagne headed in substitute Martial Godo’s cross.

Fulham: Benda; Castagne, Andersen (Diop 66), Cuenca, Sessegnon; Periera, Lukic (Reed 77); Traore, Smith Rowe (King 66), Iwobi (Godo 66); Muniz (Jimenez 45).

Subs not used: Leno, Bassey, Wilson, Cairney.







