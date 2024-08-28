Fulham looking to sign Lyon winger Nuamah
Fulham are looking to sign Ghana international winger Ernest Nuamah from French club Lyon.
The Whites are looking to sign at least one wide-man before the transfer window closes on Friday, with Willian and Bobby De Cordova-Reid having recently left.
Boss Marco Silva regards strengthening in that position as a priority and a number of possible signings have been considered.
Nuamah, 20, fits the bill and talks are taking place with Lyon over a potential deal to bring him to west London.