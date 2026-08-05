Fulham look on course to sign Southampton midfielder Charles

Fulham appear to be closing on a deal to sign midfielder Shea Charles from Southampton.

Leeds are among a number of other clubs to have chased the 22-year-old, who is widely expected to leave Southampton before the transfer window closes.

And it looks as though Charles could be on his way to Craven Cottage, with Fulham in advanced talks with the Saints and seemingly close to an agreement.

New Whites boss Alvaro Arbeloa is keen to bolster the club’s midfield options and the arrival of the highly-rated Charles would be a significant capture.

He has impressed hugely since being signed from Manchester City in 2023.

Charles spent most of the season before last on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, and last term the Northern Ireland international was a key player for Southampton, who reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup and missed out on promotion back to the Premier League when they were kicked out of the play-offs because of the Spygate scandal.

Fulham are looking to tie up a deal to sign him after completing the signings of Gonzalo Garcia and Cesar Palacios from Real Madrid.

Charles’ arrival could coincide with the departure of Sasa Lukic, who is wanted by Ipswich.