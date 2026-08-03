Fulham confirm signings of Garcia and Palacios from Real Madrid

Fulham have confirmed the signings of Gonzalo Garcia and Cesar Palacios from Real Madrid.

The Whites have bought striker Garcia, 22, for around £34m, while-midfielder Palacios, 21, has been signed for around £8.5m.

Both players are well known to Fulham boss Alvaro Arbeloa, who was previously at Real, and have signed five-year contracts with the option of a further year.

Garcia told FFCTV: “I’m very grateful, very happy to be here.

“I have to thank the board and Arbeloa for the trust they’ve put in me, and I’m very, very excited to start.”

Palacios said: “I am very emotional to be here. I believe it is the perfect step in my career.

“The club is showing a lot of trust in me, and I’m going to show it on the pitch.”

Garcia progressed through Real Madrid’s youth system before breaking into the senior set-up.

He scored 30 goals in 70 games for Real Madrid Castilla and has represented Spain up to Under-21 level.

Palacios has been capped up to Under-20 level by Spain.