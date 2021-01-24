Fulham crushed by Burnley in one-sided cup tie

Fulham 0 Burnley 3 31' Rodriguez 71' Rodriguez (pen) 81' Long

Two goals from Jay Rodriquez and a third from Kevin Long sent Fulham crashing meekly out of the FA Cup at Craven Cottage.

Former England striker Rodriguez opened the scoring in the 30th minute when he ghosted behind Michael Hector to powerfully meet Jack Cork’s cross.







He doubled his side’s midway through the second half when Hector carelessly barged into the back of Matej Vydra and Rodriquez converted the subsequent penalty.

Long added a third goal 10 minutes from time when he blasted home from close range after the impressive Dwight McNeil’s cross was flapped at by Marek Rodek.

Burnley were the better team throughout and denied an early lead through Vydra by an offside flag.

On a sodden pitch due to heavy snowfall in London on Sunday morning, Fulham struggled to deal with the conditions in comparison to the buoyant Clarets who were first to everything, fresh from their win at Anfield over Liverpool on Thursday.

The Whites did have the ball in the back of the net in the 20th minute through Aleksander Mitrovic, whose inclusion was one of eight changes to the side that lost Manchester United on Wednesday, but it was chalked off due to Andre Zambo Anguissa being offside in the build up.

Fulham almost got back on level terms just after half0time when Joe Bryan’s firm shot was palmed away by Bradley Peacock-Farrell, but it was one of their few decent efforts in a disappointing display.

Fulham: Rodek, Bryan, Hector, Ream, Adarabiyo (Odoi 82), Decordova-Reid (Kebano 68), Onomah, Lemina (Cavarlho 82), Anguissa (Loftus-Cheek 68), Kamara, Mitrovic.







