Fulham confirm departures of Willian and Vinicius

Fulham have confirmed the departures of Willian and Carlos Vinicius.

Striker Vinicius, 30, started just 13 Premier League matches after moving to Craven Cottage from Benfica three years ago and was widely expected to leave when his contract expires this summer.

His seven league goals for Fulham famously included the winner against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in January 2023.

Fellow Brazilian Willian – who also scored in that match, against his former club – returned to Fulham in February, seven months after leaving, and signed a deal until the end of the campaign.

Fulham have also released Terry Ablade, Luca Ashby-Hammond, Chris Donnell, Imani Lanquedoc, Connor McAvoy, Delano McCoy-Splatt, Callum McFarlane, Damon Park, Stefan Parkes, Luca Picotto and Oscar Varney.

Kenny Tete and club captain Tom Cairney, whose contracts expire this summer as well, have been offered new deals.