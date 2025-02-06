Willian’s return to Fulham is confirmed

Fulham have confirmed Willian’s return to the club.

With Harry Wilson having been sidelined by a foot injury, the Whites have been looking to add a winger to the squad.

And former Chelsea star Willian, 36, has been brought back to west London for a second spell at Craven Cottage, signing a contract until the end of the season.

He left Fulham last summer after two seasons with the club, having made 67 appearances and scored 10 goals.

Willian subsequently joined Olympiacos but left the Greek outfit at the end of December.

As he was a free agent, Fulham were able to sign him outside of the transfer window.

Willian said: “I’m completely happy, my family’s happy. We are happy to be back, and I think we can do good things until the end of the season.

“I can’t wait to start with my team-mates and do good things inside the pitch.”







