Fulham concede five in friendly against Benfica

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored Fulham’s goal as they lost 5-1 to Benfica in the second of their pre-season friendlies in Portugal.

New signings João Palhinha and Andreas Pereira featured for the Whites, who were 3-0 down inside half an hour.

Mitrovic scored just after the hour mark with a near-post finish from Pereira’s corner.







That made it 4-1 and Benfica immediately responded with a fifth on a night when Fulham showed some promising play going forward but were guilty of several defensive lapses.

It came 24 hours after Marco Silva’s side kicked off their pre-season campaign with a win against French side Nice.

Fulham: Gazzaniga, Tete, Tosin, Ream, Bryan (Robinson 66), Palhinha (Kebano 84), Cairney (Francois 75), Wilson, Pereira, De Cordova-Reid (Chalobah 84), Mitrovic (Stansfield 75).







