Solomon with Fulham squad as they win in Portugal

Manor Solomon watched on and Jaao Palhinha and Andreas Pereira made their debuts as Fulham beat French side Nice 2-0 in a friendly in Portugal.

Israel winger Solomon has been training with the Fulham squad at their pre-season camp in the Algarve ahead of his move from Shakhtar Donetsk, which is expected to be rubber-stamped soon.

Neeskens Kebano and Harry Wilson scored for Fulham, with both goals coming from the penalty spot.

Kebano netted after Luke Harris was brought down, and Wilson added a late second following a foul on Sylvester Jasper.







More penalties then followed – the game was Fulham’s first in the Algarve Trophy, in which all fixtures end with a penalty shoot-out.

Fulham won that 3-2. Joe Bryan’s kick was saved and Sylvester Jasper’s hit the post, but Wilson, Pereira and Jean-Pierre Tiéhi scored, with two Nice penalties missing the target and another being saved by keeper Marek Rodak.

Pereira and Palhinha, Fulham’s recent signings from Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon respectively, came on in the second half.

So too did Tyrese Francois, who has signed a new two-year contract with the Whites.

Fulham: Rodak, Fossey, McAvoy, Odutayo, Robinson (Bryan 62), Reed (Francois 62), Chalobah (Palhinha 72), Jasper, Harris (Pereira 79), Kebano (Wilson 72), Stansfield (Tiehi 79).







