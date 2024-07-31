Fulham closing in on signing of Villarreal defender Cuenca

Fulham are looking to tie up a deal to sign Villarreal centre-back Jorge Cuenca.

The two clubs appear to be close to reaching an agreement for Cuenca, 22, to move to Craven Cottage.

He is in the final year of his contract at Villarreal, who have indicated that they are willing to let him go.

Fulham are keen to sign a centre-back following the departure of Tosin Adarabioyo.

The Madrid-born Cuenca, a former Spain Under-21 international, joined Villarreal from Barcelona in 2020.