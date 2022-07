Embed from Getty Images

Fulham are on course to conclude a deal to sign Wolfsburg right-back Kevin Mbabu.

Talks over personal terms are ongoing and Wolfsburg are open to selling the defender.

Mbabu made 24 Bundesliga appearances last season as well as six in the Champions League.

Whites boss Marco Silva has been keen to add a new right-back following the departure of Neco Williams, who was on loan from Liverpool last season.