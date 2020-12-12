Fulham boss takes leaf out of Roger Federer’s book



Scott Parker takes a leaf out of Roger Federer’s book when it comes to showing emotion.

It’s not for the tennis legend or Fulham’s head coach to react visibly regardless of the moment in a match.







In recent times, the Whites boss has restricted himself to one fist pump at the end of the 2-1 win over Leicester City a couple of weeks ago.

The rest, as they say, is facial and body silence.

How does Parker maintain that poker face when all around are losing it?

“Years of practice,” he joked.

“But I just try and stay at a level, because at every single moment you can experience every type of emotion.

“I think I’ve learned a lot as a player and now (as a manager), and you look at Roger Federer, and you don’t know whether he’s winning, losing or whatever.

“I think I quickly realised you can’t let your emotion take over.

“From nought to 90, of course there’s emotion. You score a goal; you let one in, but you need to get back on it, because things change very quickly in football.”

Meanwhile, Parker has lavished praise on Jordan Henderson ahead of Sunday’s clash – but the Fulham head coach insists he has his own leaders albeit different to the Liverpool talisman.

Henderson received an avalanche of praise for his contribution to the Reds’ 1-1 draw against Brighton last weekend, and Parker admits he too is a fan.

“I have nothing but high praise for Jordan,” he said.

“I don’t know him personally and like most I watch him from afar, but have seen him grow into that stature.

“More impressive is the man and the personality that took over the armband from one of the greatest Liverpool players ever: Steven Gerrard, and all the weight that carries.”

Parker agrees there are no exact replicas of Henderson in his team, but he does have others who show leadership qualities.

He said: “They’re very hard to come by (players like Henderson.

“But we have different leaders in different ways.

“Is Tom (Cairney) vocal? No, but he shows real bravery on the ball.

“And we do have other leaders: Andersen; Tosin, even though he’s so young, and Mitrovic at times.”







