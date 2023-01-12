Fulham boss Silva pleased to have Solomon back

Fulham boss Marco Silva says the long-awaited return of Manor Solomon at Hull last weekend was a huge boost ahead of Thursday’s clash against Chelsea.

The 23-year-old Israel international signed on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer but has not played since the opening game of the season against Liverpool after undergoing knee surgery.







Solomon came of the bench for the final 20 minutes of the Whites’ 2-0 win in the FA Cup third round and will be in the squad for the visit of Graham Potter’s struggling Chelsea side, who have just one win in eight games.

“He’s needs more time to be in better condition to play more minutes,” said Silva.

“One-on-one he is strong and has the skill to get past players when the space is close, in a similar way to what Willian can do. Manor is a similar profile he take players on and open gaps.

“Our other wingers like Bobby (De Cordova-Reid), Harry Wilson and Daniel James are different. They need space to play and it will be good for us to have Manor because he can play in different positions, like behind the striker.

“I hope in the second half of the season we will have him fully fit.

“He will be involved in the game at some stage against Chelsea.”

See also: Fulham boss Silva chasing up to three new signings







