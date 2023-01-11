Fulham boss Silva chasing up to three new signings

Fulham boss Marco Silva says he hopes to add at least three players during this month’s transfer window.

The Whites face Chelsea at Craven Cottage on Thursday as they go in search of a fourth successive Premier League win and a move into the top six if they beat the Blues for the first time since 2006.

Fulham made 10 signings in the summer window and Silva would like to strengthen his squad to help the side push for a first European campaign since 2010.

“We are looking to get players in but I am not a big fan of changing things in the January market,” Silva said.







“It’s only if something has gone wrong – and that’s not the case.

“We have strengthened in some positions, which is what we are doing, with high ambition.

“We are pleased with the squad, but we need to perhaps strengthen two or three positions.”

Fulham will be without suspended leading scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic for the visit of Graham Potter’s out-out-form side and although Siva concedes it is a big blow to not have the talismanic Serb, he backed Carlos Vinicius to fill the void.

The former Tottenham striker is yet to score since arriving at Craven Cottage.

Silva says Mitrovic’s ban allows him extra time continue his recovery from his long-standing foot problem.

“We rested him at Hull (in the FA Cup) but he is starting to get better and does not need a long time to recover anymore after matches, which is good,” Silva explained.

“The main option is Vinicius but Bobby (De Cordova-Reid) can play there and (Dan) James as well.

“We have an good idea from practice with Carlos what he can do. We want him to be himself and have a good moment to show his quality.”







