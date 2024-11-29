Fulham boss Silva confirms Andersen injury blow

Fulham defender Joachim Andersen faces a spell on the sidelines, boss Marco Silva has confirmed.

Andersen went off injured during the recent 4-1 home defeat by Wolves and will miss this weekend’s match against Tottenham along with Jorge Cuenca.

“Joachim will be out for some games, Jorge will be back sooner,” said Silva.

Silva insisted Fulham will be “ambitious” but “realistic” against Spurs, who beat champions Manchester City 4-0 last weekend.

“One thing I am not going to do is not be realistic,” he said.

“We are talking about one one the teams that everybody talks as one of the top six in this country.

“The key for you improve and move forward and go over your ambitions – the first thing is to be realistic and to understand the reality of the football club.

“But it is a football match and the best team is going to win – and then you have to show something and be ambitious and brave enough to fight for a result.”







