Wolves come from behind to crush Fulham

Fulham 1 Wolves 4 20' Iwobi 31' Cunha 53' Gomes 87' Cunha 90' Guedes

Matheus Cunha scored twice as Wolves came from behind to crush Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Joao Gomes and Goncalo Guedes also scored for the visitors on a day to forget for Marco Silva’s side.

Alex Iwobi curled a beautiful shot beyond keeper Jose Sa on the 20 minute mark to give the hosts the lead.

Wolves were level on the half-hour mark. A brilliant ball from Mario Lemina found Cunha, who dinked the ball over keeper Bernd Leno.

Eight minutes into the second half, fired Wolves in front after some neat link-up play from Bellegarde and Cunha outside the box.

Joachim Andersen was forced to come off through injury in the second half, and Fulham had to finish the game with 10 men, as Silva’s side had made all their substitutions.

Cunha added a third in the 87th minute – a lovely first-time finish into the top corner – and Guedes smashed home a fourth in added time.

Fulham: Leno, Tete (Castagne 71′) , Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Pereira (Wilson 59′), Lukic, Iwobi, Smith Rowe (Cairney 59′), Nelson (Traore 71′), Jimenez (Muniz 71′)









