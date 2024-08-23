Fulham confirm signing of Andersen from Palace

Fulham have completed the signing of Joachim Andersen from Crystal Palace.

The Whites initially offered £20m for the Denmark centre-back, who spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Fulham from Lyon.

That bid was rejected but negotiations continued and a deal was eventually agreed for him to return to Craven Cottage for closer to £30m.

He has signed a five-year contract with the option of an additional year.

Andersen, 28, was a standout performer during his time at the club but relegation from the Premier League scuppered any chance of signing him on a permanent deal.

He joined Palace that summer and has made 111 appearances for the Eagles.

Fulham recently signed centre-back Jorge Cuenca from Villarreal but have been looking to further strengthen in that position following the departures of Tosin Adarabioyo and Tim Ream.

Speaking on Friday afternoon as the signing was about to be formally completed, Fulham boss Marco Silva said: “I think he’s a great signing and a player who is loved by this club.

“I am 100% sure he is going to bring something important for us. He is going to be a good tool for us this season and in the seasons ahead.”







