Silva insists he expects to stay at Fulham

Marco Silva insists he still expects to be Fulham boss next season.

Silva faced more questions about his future after his side ended an encouraging Premier League campaign with a 2-0 defeat at home to Manchester City.

He has been touted as a possible replacement for Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham.

“I’m not here to talk about speculation,” said Silva.

“Speculation is always there. If the football club where you are and the players perform well, it’s normal they are going to speak about the manager and about the players.

“That is not something that I can control. And if I can’t control it I don’t lose any time talking about it and waste energy doing that.”

Pressed on whether he expects to be at Fulham next season, Silva replied: “I am under contract with the club and of course I’ve been in planning with the board (for) next season.

“Everything on track and the plan is there. We have the next two months to prepare for the season as best we can.

“If I’m under contract with the club and if I’m planning with the club the next season, of course I expect to be here.”

Fulham finished the season 11th in the table, with 54 points – the club’s best-ever Premier League tally.

The Whites’ defeat and Bournemouth winning meant Silva’s side slipped out of the top half of the table.

“It was a great season,” Silva declared.

“Hurts a little bit, I have to say, to not finish in the top half of the table, where we were the majority of the time throughout the season.

“But looking at the whole picture, in an historic club like Fulham Football Club, to be able to break the record tally of points for the club I think speaks about ourselves and the season.”