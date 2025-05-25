Man City win at the Cottage in what might be Cairney’s farewell

Fulham 0 Man City 2 Gundogan (21′)

Haaland (pen, 72′)

Fulham were beaten in their final match of the season – and perhaps Tom Cairney’s final match for the club.

Ilkay Gundogan’s first-half goal and Erling Haaland’s penalty earned Manchester City the points and secured their Champions League place.

City went ahead when Matheus Nunes held off Jorge Cuenca and his chip was kept out by keeper Bernd Leno only for Gundogan to spectacularly hook the loose ball into the net.

Cairney, Andreas Pereira and Harry Wilson had chances to equalise before Haaland netted from the spot after Sasa Lukic had brought down Gundogan in the box.

Whites stalwart Cairney, whose contract expires this summer amid uncertainty over his future, was given a standing ovation by the home fans when he was substituted in the second half.

Fulham finished the campaign 11th in the table, with 54 points – the club’s best-ever Premier League tally.

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson, Cairney (King 74) , Lukic (Berge 85), Pereira (Smith Rowe 61), Traore (Sessegnon 74), Jimenez, Wilson (Iwobi 61).