Ridgeon could make Fulham debut in cup game

Sixteen-year-old midfielder Seth Ridgeon could make his senior debut for Fulham in tonight’s Carabao Cup game against Bristol City.

The England Under-17s captain signed his first professional contract this summer, as Fulham held onto him amid interest from other Premier League clubs.

And boss Marco Silva could involve him in the second-round tie.

“Let’s see what the decision is going to be,” said Silva.

“I’m not here to rush decisions just because they have talent. They have to show whether they are ready to do it.

“He’s doing the right things. This week he was with us (the first-team squad). He’s going to be around the (first) team – he went to Portugal with us (in pre-season).

“In the right moment, when I decide, he’s going to have the chance.”

The likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City were linked with Ridgeon prior to him signing a new deal.

“It was very important for us to renew his contract,” said Silva.

“He’s a very very talented player that we have on our hands. Seth has to take the right steps in the right moments.”

Meanwhile, Silva continues to bemoan Fulham’s lack of transfer activity this summer.

The club have previously tended to sign players late in the window and are set to do so again.

But Silva said: “It’s not the way I see the business of football. It’s not the way I see the market.

“Are you are waiting because the final day can give you that miracle? I don’t think (so).

“Even if you can find an amazing deal on the last day, I think in a completely different way.”