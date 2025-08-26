Silva targeting ‘next step’ for Fulham in cup

Marco Silva has stressed the importance of the cup competitions ahead of Fulham’s Carabao Cup clash with Championship side Bristol City.

In the past three seasons, Fulham have been one game away from Wembley in both the Carabao and FA Cup.

Two seasons ago, they were beaten by Liverpool over two legs in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

And Whites boss Silva has maintained his desire to take the cups seriously.

“The competition is very important. We look at it seriously,” he said.

“Some players need game time, but we have to be very careful in terms of rotation because we are short in some positions.

“We achieved the semi-finals two years ago. The next step is the final.

“With a full squad, cup runs are not an easy thing to do – if you want to arrive in the latter stages of both cups, then we need the depth.”

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Silva was again asked about Fulham’s lack of transfer activity.

He has made it clear he wants at least three new faces added to the squad in the coming days.

“We have to (make signings). When you leave things to the final stages, it’s not in your control anymore,” he said.

“With time, you can make better decisions and not make mistakes.

“We have no choice but to add players. I’m always involved in the decision of who comes in.”

Asked if Fulham need to sell players in order to buy, Silva said: “It is not the case. It’s never been like this.”