Fulham confirm signing of Pereira from Manchester United

Fulham have completed the signing of attacking midfielder Andreas Pereira from Manchester United.

The 26-year-old joins the club on a four-year deal with option of a further 12 months.

It comes after Fulham had a £10m bid accepted by United for Pereira.

“I’m very happy to be here and I can’t wait to start the season with Fulham,” Pereira said.

“I want to help Fulham as much as I can to be where they belong. Marco Silva was very important for this. I spoke a lot with him, and he was a key factor in me being here.”







