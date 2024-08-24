Silva savours ‘big win’ for Fulham

Marco Silva described Fulham’s 2-1 victory over Leicester as a “big win” for his side.

Alex Iwobi got the winner at Craven Cottage after Emile Smith Rowe had scored on his home debut.

“Very important win, and I have to say a big win for us – the first home game of the season is always important,” said Whites boss Silva.

“I have to say that we deserve the three points. The best team, in my opinion, won the game.

“The way we were so dominant, the way we started the game and arrived so many times inside their box, we should have created probably even more clear chances but I think we did enough.”

Rodrigo Muniz missed a golden chance for Fulham early in the second half, shooting over after being teed up by Adama Traore.

But Iwobi made no mistake, racing away from Harry Winks to collect Antonee Robinson’s ball over the top and finish past keeper Mads Hermansen.

“Normally those type of chances, Rodrigo will score once or twice, and the score is going to be completely different,” said Silva.

“But even so we kept ourselves always in the game and we believed that we are going to score.”







