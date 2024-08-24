Iwobi’s goal secures Fulham victory

Fulham 2 Leicester 1 18' Smith Rowe 38' Faes 70' Iwobi

Alex Iwobi’s second-half winner gave Fulham a deserved three points.

Summer signing Emile Smith Rowe scored on his home debut but Leicester equalised seven minutes before half-time with a goal from Wout Faes, which was initially disallowed.

Iwobi restored the lead on 70 minutes, clinching the Whites’ first Premier League win of the season.

Smith Rowe got off to the perfect start at Craven Cottage, firing into the far corner after being put through by Adama Traore.

When Faes headed in Facundo Buonanotte’s left-wing corner, the goal was initially ruled out because Jamie Vardy was in an offside position.

However, after a VAR check, referee Darren Bond viewed the pitchside monitor and concluded that Vardy was not in keeper Bernd Leno’s line of sight and therefore not interfering with play.

Rodrigo Muniz missed a golden chance for Fulham early in the second half, shooting over after being teed up by Traore following a mistake by Faes.

But Iwobi made no mistake, racing away from Harry Winks to collect Antonee Robinson’s ball over the top and finish past keeper Mads Hermansen.

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Bassey, Diop, Robinson, Pereira (Reed 86), Lukic, Traore (Wilson 69), Iwobi, Smith Rowe (Cairney 69), Muniz (Jimenez 80)

Subs not used: Benda, Cuenca, Castagne, Stansfield, Sessegnon.







