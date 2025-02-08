Silva backs Muniz after Fulham’s cup win

Marco Silva praised Rodrigo Muniz after the striker took his chance to impress in Fulham’s FA Cup tie at Wigan.

Muniz scored both the Whites’ goals as they won 2-1 to progress to the fifth round.

Muniz has had to compete for a place with the more experienced Raul Jimenez, but has shown plenty of promise – and his cup brace took his goal tally for the season to seven.

Silva said: “It’s great competition between him and Raul, definitely.

“It’s always good when you have two strikers scoring goals – and important goals – for us.

“The best example is in the last Premier League game, against Newcastle, when they both scored.

“When you have a chance to start, like Rodrigo, you have to step in – and he did it.

“Great response for him and (I’m) not surprised, as he’s in a good moment, like Raul.

“Great competition, just for me to decide who is going to be the best solution for each game related to the strategy, the moment, and the opposition too.”

Boss Silva made 10 changes for the game but Fulham were by far the better side and deserved their win.

“Sometimes it’s not easy to keep the same consistency in terms of the way to play, but most of the game we did it,” he said.







