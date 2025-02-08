Fulham through in FA Cup after beating Wigan

Wigan 1 Fulham 2 23' Muniz 50' Smith 55' Muniz

Fulham saw off Wigan to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Rodrigo Muniz scored both the visitors’ goals, netting a first-half opener by heading home Ryan Sessegnon’s cross.

Fulham were totally dominating the game before the League One side equalised out of nowhere early in the second half when Jonny Smith curled home from near the edge of the penalty area.

But Muniz restored the lead five minutes later, racing onto Andreas Pereira ball over the top and poking past keeper Sam Tickle into the bottom corner of the net.

There were some anxious moments for the Whites after that – Wigan’s Ronan Darcy had a goal disallowed for offside, Issa Diop almost scored an own goal and there was another let-off after a mistake by Harrison Reed.

Fulham: Benda, Castagne, Diop, Cuenca, R Sessegnon, Reed, Cairney (Berge 85), Godo (Iwobi 75), King (Smith Rowe 85), Pereira (Traore 75), Muniz (Vinicius 89)







