The Fulham signings begin – thanks to the Real Madrid link
Jack Kelly, back from Fulham’s pre-season camp in Portugal, is joined by fellow Whites-supporting journalists Jon Harland and Joseph Gunning for another West London Sport podcast.
The Alvaro Arbeloa era is well and truly up and running, with the club spending to bolster the squad – and developing a strong link with his former club Real Madrid.
The podcast is also available on Spotify as well as Apple and other platforms.
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