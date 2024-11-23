Fulham defeat ‘difficult to take’ – Silva

‘A really difficult one to take’ – Silva reacts to Fulham’s 4-1 loss to Wolves. pic.twitter.com/C0UzwIcohk — West London Sport (@WestLondonSport) November 23, 2024

Marco Silva felt Fulham’s heavy home defeat by Wolves was undeserved.

The Midlands side won 4-1 after coming from behind at Craven Cottage.

But two of Wolves’ goals came late on – with the Whites playing with 10 men after Joachim Andersen went off injured with boss Silva having made all his permitted substitutions.

“Not just one thing went wrong today. Of course, if you just look at the result it’s a difficult one to take, but in my opinion the score doesn’t reflect what happened throughout the game,” said Silva.

“It was a strange game in the way it went and, of course, the big moment that made us play with ten men – Andersen’s injury after we made all of our changes.

“I think we started the game like we should, on the front foot, trying to command like we normally do. We created some chances even before the great goal we scored.

“We started the second half with two chances but we conceded, and after Joachim had to come off it was much more difficult for us and they scored two more.”

The result saw Fulham drop to 10th in the Premier League table.







