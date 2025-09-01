No Fulham move for Chelsea’s George

Chelsea youngster Tyrique George will not be joining Fulham despite the two clubs agreeing a deal for him to move to Craven Cottage.

The versatile forward, 19, looked set to move for a fee in the region of £22m.

Fulham were among a number of clubs to approach Chelsea about George, who was given permission to undergo a medical at the Whites’ Motspur Park training ground, but he ended up staying with the Blues.