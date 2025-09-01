Chelsea accept offer from Fulham for George

Chelsea have accepted an offer from Fulham for Tyrique George.

The versatile forward, 19, is set to move for a fee in the region of £22m.

Fulham are among a number of clubs to have approached Chelsea about George, who has been given permission to undergo a medical at the Whites’ Motspur Park training ground.

George played 67 minutes for Chelsea against Fulham on Saturday, after replacing Liam Delap in the first half, and was then substituted later on in the game.