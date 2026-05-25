Cairney’s goal ‘the best way’ to end Fulham’s season

A stunning goal by Tom Cairney was the perfect way to end Fulham’s season, Marco Silva says.

The Whites signed off their campaign with a 2-0 win against Newcastle at Craven Cottage, where Cairney scored with a superb, trademark left-footed strike.

“What a great goal from him,” said Silva.

“He is capable of doing these types of magic things with his left foot. To do it in front of the Hammy End and in the way he did it, it was probably the best way to end the season.”

Cairney signed a one-year contract extension in January, which is set to take him into a 12th season at Fulham, where he is one goal away from his 50th for the club.

Silva added: “Fulham fans are more used to it than myself, even if I have some great memories with this type of goal from him.

“We’ve been able to use him in the best way possible. He knows how we can use him.”

Attention now turns to Silva’s future, which is expected to be resolved this week.

The head coach’s contract expires this summer and he has so-far not agreed a new deal.