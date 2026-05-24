Silva insists Fulham’s end-of-season game did not feel like farewell
Marco Silva insisted Fulham’s final match of the season did not feel like his farewell to the club.
The Whites beat Newcastle 2-0 at Craven Cottage to end the campaign on a high.
Attention will now switch to the future of head coach Silva, which is expected to be decided in the coming days.
Asked if the game felt like a farewell, he said: “At this moment, to be honest with you, I don’t feel like that.
“I don’t feel that because I haven’t decided. If I have made my decision, I didn’t have any problems to say, to be honest with people that I love, to be honest with people that I know love me.”
Silva’s contract expires this summer and he has so-far not agreed a new deal.
He was a contender for the Chelsea manager’s job prior to the recent appointment of Xabi Alonso, and the Portuguese has also been linked with Benfica.
Silva: It doesn't feel like goodbye #ffc pic.twitter.com/2kjtbi29nz
— West London Sport (@WestLondonSport) May 24, 2026
“If I haven’t announced anything and the club haven’t announced anything, it’s because I haven’t decided,” he said.
“It’s going to be (decided), of course – not going to be longer than next week. It’s a moment for us to sit again and for me to decide.
“I put always this football club above everything in many different aspects of our journey.”
bgffc
24/05/2026 @ 9:11 pm
PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE STAY MARCO………..
COYW