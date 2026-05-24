Silva insists Fulham’s end-of-season game did not feel like farewell

Marco Silva insisted Fulham’s final match of the season did not feel like his farewell to the club.

The Whites beat Newcastle 2-0 at Craven Cottage to end the campaign on a high.

Attention will now switch to the future of head coach Silva, which is expected to be decided in the coming days.

Asked if the game felt like a farewell, he said: “At this moment, to be honest with you, I don’t feel like that.

“I don’t feel that because I haven’t decided. If I have made my decision, I didn’t have any problems to say, to be honest with people that I love, to be honest with people that I know love me.”

Silva’s contract expires this summer and he has so-far not agreed a new deal.

He was a contender for the Chelsea manager’s job prior to the recent appointment of Xabi Alonso, and the Portuguese has also been linked with Benfica.

“If I haven’t announced anything and the club haven’t announced anything, it’s because I haven’t decided,” he said.

“It’s going to be (decided), of course – not going to be longer than next week. It’s a moment for us to sit again and for me to decide.

“I put always this football club above everything in many different aspects of our journey.”