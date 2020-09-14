Fulham trio sign new contracts

Joe Bryan, Josh Onomah and Dennis Odoi have signed new Fulham contracts.

The contracts of Bryan and Onomah have been extended to 2023 and Odoi’s to 2022. All three deals include the option of a further year.







Bryan was the hero of Fulham’s play-off triumph against Brentford at Wembley, where his two extra-time goals took the Whites back to the Premier League.

“I’m obviously delighted to commit a couple more years to the club,” Bryan told Fulham’s website.

“We’re in the Premier League now so it’s nice to be able to give myself more time to develop and prove myself as a Premier League player.

“We came together as a team last year and it was nice to be able to repay a bit of the faith that the club and supporters have shown in me during my time here, by helping the club back into this league.

“Now it’s about improvement and making the step up again, to try and become an established Premier League team.”







