Boss Silva admits Fulham were punished

Boss Marco Silva admitted his Fulham team were punished for a below-par display against Burnley.

They were beaten 2-0 at Craven Cottage, where Wilson Odobert’s stunning goal a couple of minutes into the second half put the Clarets ahead and Sander Berg’s strike sealed their victory.

Fulham had chances, particularly in the first half, when keeper James Trafford produced saves to deny Harry Wilson and Joao Palhinha.







Alex Iwobi and Rodrigo Muniz also went close for the Whites before the interval, with both firing into the side netting.

The deadlock was broken in emphatic fashion when Odobert brilliantly bent in the opener after exchanging passes with Lyle Foster.

And there was no way back for Fulham after Berg surged through the middle and scored with a low shot which keeper Bernd Leno got a hand to but couldn’t keep out.

“We were not close enough at this level and we were punished,” said Silva.

“In the first half we were the best team on the pitch. We dominated the game and should have scored.

“Then we started the second half in the worst way, and for their second goal their player runs 30 yards without opposition.”







