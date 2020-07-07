Arter’s cracking goal gives Fulham vital victory

Nottm Forest 0 Fulham 1 45' Arter

Harry Arter’s superb goal gave Fulham a priceless victory, keeping them in the race for automatic promotion.

Arter scored on the stroke of half-time at the City Ground with a cracking 20-yard strike into the top corner of the net.







It took Fulham to within four points of second-placed West Brom, who play tomorrow.

The visitors defended well and came through a couple of anxious moments late on.

Fulham keeper Marek Rodak kept out Nuno Da Costa’s header and comfortably gathered a shot from Matty Cash.

