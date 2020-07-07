Arter’s cracking goal gives Fulham vital victory at Nottingham Forest
Nottm Forest
0
Fulham
1
45'
Arter
Harry Arter’s superb goal gave Fulham a priceless victory, keeping them in the race for automatic promotion.
Arter scored on the stroke of half-time at the City Ground with a cracking 20-yard strike into the top corner of the net.
It took Fulham to within four points of second-placed West Brom, who play tomorrow.
The visitors defended well and came through a couple of anxious moments late on.
Fulham keeper Marek Rodak kept out Nuno Da Costa’s header and comfortably gathered a shot from Matty Cash.