Andrews frustrated after Brentford’s derby defeat

Keith Andrews admitted poor game-management by Brentford led to their derby defeat at Fulham.

After Mikkel Damsgaard’s 20th-minute opener at Craven Cottage, the hosts came from behind to win 3-1.

Much of the damage was done in the space of two minutes late in the first half, when Alex Iwobi equalised and Harry Wilson put Fulham ahead.

There was no way back for Brentford after Ethan Pinnock’s own goal early in the second half.

Andrews said: “It was a good start to the game. I enjoyed the mentality of the group, how they approached the occasion of the derby.

“We took the lead and felt like we grew in confidence within the (first) half. We frustrated them for large parts and then to concede two goals so quickly is really frustrating.

“We speak about managing the game. There are games within a game. And that was certainly one that cost us. That was a period where they started to get the better of us.”

The defeat left Brentford one place above the relegation zone in the early table, with one win and three defeats from their first five Premier League matches since Andrews took over as head coach from Thomas Frank.