Wilson strikes again as Fulham beat Brentford

Harry Wilson again inspired Fulham to victory over Brentford as they came from behind to win the derby at Craven Cottage.

The winger and fan favourite, who netted three times, in both home and away fixtures, against the Bees last season, scored once again and was instrumental throughout.

Wilson’s excellent performance helped Marco Silva’s side recover from going a goal down in the first half.

It is a win which now pushes Fulham up to seventh in the Premier League table, while Brentford drop to 17th.

Mikkel Damsgaard put the Bees ahead, only for the Whites to respond with first-half goals from Alex Iwobi, Wilson, and another just after the interval, when Brentford defender Ethan Pinnock scored an own goal.

In a predictably competitive start, Fulham had a slight edge, only for Brentford to take firm advantage of a basic error in the 20th minute to go in front.

Joshua King’s wayward pass across the defensive line was seized upon by Damsgaard. The Dane still had some work to do, but composed himself before placing the ball right-footed and low past Fulham keeper Bernd Leno from just inside the penalty area.

Fulham, though, responded aggressively – and scored twice inside two minutes before half-time to go in front as Brentford’s rearguard began to wobble.

On 38th minutes, Iwobi pounced on a loose ball to tuck past keeper Caoimhin Kelleher, after stopper Nathan Collins failed to deal with a spinning Sasa Lukic cross.

With Keith Andrews’ side remaining nervy, Iwobi was involved again for the Whites’ second.

The playmaker split the Brentford defence with an angled pass into the path of Wilson, who calmly despatched the ball first time into the corner of the net from around 12 yards out.

Brentford suffered another blow just four minutes into the second half, when they conceded via an own goal for Fulham’s third.

Pinnock, hesitating inside the six-yard area, could only head the ball beyond Kelleher, following a well-delivered cross from the left by Ryan Sessegnon.

Rodrigo Muniz then had a goal ruled out by VAR. The striker was judged to have fouled Collins before lashing the ball past Kelleher.

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon, Lukic (Cairney 86), Berge, Wilson (Cuenca 86), King (Kevin 66), Iwobi (Smith-Rowe 79), Muniz (Jimenez 79)

Subs not used: Castagne, Chukwueze, Leconte (GK), Traore

Brentford: Kelleher, Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Pinnock (Ajer 73), Lewis-Potter (Henry 65), Yarmolyuk, Henderson (Janelt 73), Damsgaard (Carvalho 87), Thiago (Ouattara 65), Schade

Subs not used: Cavalho, Hickey, Jensen, Onyeka, Valdimarsson (GK)