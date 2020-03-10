Some of the recent transfer speculation involving QPR…

QPR are competing with Brighton for the signing of Hamilton defender Jamie Hamilton, it is claimed.

Brighton are said to have had an offer for the teenager rejected and the Scottish Sun say both Rangers and Albion are keen to sign him.

The newspaper claim Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg have shown an interest in Hamilton and asked to be made aware if he becomes available.

Osayi-Samuel speculation

There continues to be speculation over the future of QPR star Bright Osayi-Samuel.

West Bromwich Albion were among a number of clubs that made enquiries about the winger in the final days of January’s transfer window.

The Sun say the Baggies remain interested and plan to make a move for Osayi-Samuel in the summer.

Rangers recently triggered an option to extend Osayi-Samuel’s contract until the summer of 2021 – his deal was due to expire at the end of the season.

He has rejected the club’s initial offer of a new contract but negotiations are continuing and the club remain hopeful that Osayi-Samuel and Ryan Manning will both re-sign.







