Hakim Ziyech has joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Chelsea ahead of a permanent move to the Turkish club next year.

Ziyech, 30, was set to sign for Saudi Arabian outfit Al Nassr earlier this summer for around £8m, but the deal fell through.

He made 107 appearances for Chelsea, having moved to Stamford Bridge from Ajax three years ago.

He was not in the Blues’ first-team plans and his departure this summer was expected.