West Ham keen on Chelsea defender Zouma

West Ham are interested in signing Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma.

The two clubs have discussed a possible deal but are not currently close to agreeing a fee.

Zouma, 26, faces major competition for a first-team place at Chelsea, where he has two years remaining on his contract.







And he would face the prospect of falling further down the pecking order if the Blues sign his fellow Frenchman Jules Kounde.

Chelsea are keen on Kounde and there has been speculation that Zouma could join Sevilla in a part-exchange deal.

But Zouma has indicated that he would rather stay in the Premier League were he to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

He has made 99 league appearances for Chelsea since being signed from St Etienne in 2014.







