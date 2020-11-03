Video: Gilmour trains with Chelsea squad ahead of Rennes game



Video: HaytersTV

Billy Gilmour is back training with the Chelsea squad ahead of schedule following his knee injury.

The young Scot, who impressed when given chances in the first team, was involved in a session on Tuesday as the Blues prepared for their Champions League game against Rennes.

Speaking at a recent press conference, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard revealed that Gilmour was closing in on a return to action.

“Billy is working really well,” Lampard said.







“He’s working outside with the physios at the moment but we hope to integrate him into training with either ourselves or the Under-21s at some point soon.

“We are probably looking at the other side of the next international break with Billy, all being well.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea have been given a further boost with news that Christian Pulisic’s latest hamstring injury is only a minor problem.







