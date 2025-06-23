Unwell James misses Chelsea training

Reece James has missed training ahead of Chelsea’s next Club World Cup match because of illness, Enzo Maresca has confirmed.

James is not expected to feature in the Blues’ final group game, against Tunisian side ES Tunis in Philadelphia.

Nicolas Jackson has not trained with the rest of the squad either, because he is suspended after being sent off against Flamengo and head coach Maresca only wanted to involve those who will play in Wednesday’s game.

Levi Colwill has also been unwell but was able to train on Tuesday and could be passed fit to play.

“Reece didn’t train because he was ill. Levi Colwill was also ill but he took part in the session,” Maresca explained.

“Nico was not in the session this morning, as it’s the day before the game and we just used the ones who are available for the game.”

Maresca plans to make changes to his side and admitted at a press conference on Tuesday that training was difficult because of the scorching heat in Pennsylvania, where the temperature has been close to 40 °C.

Maresca said: “We are trying to save energy for the game. This morning’s session was very short – just plan for tomorrow, that’s it. No more than that.

“It’s not easy with these temperatures but we will give our best tomorrow to get to the next stage of the competition.

“Tomorrow, we will do some rotation because the ones who played two games are quite tired to play again.

‘So we will make rotations and we will see if there is a chance for those who haven’t played as much.”