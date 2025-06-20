Jackson sent off as Chelsea lose to Flamengo

Nicolas Jackson was sent off – again – as Chelsea lost 3-1 to Brazilian side Flamengo in their second group game of the Club World Cup.

Pedro Neto put the Blues ahead in Philadelphia on 13 minutes but they conceded two goals and were reduced to 10 men in the space of six second-half minutes.

Bruno Henrique equalised and Danilo put Flamengo ahead before Jackson – sent off against Newcastle near the end of the season, much to head coach Enzo Maresca’s annoyance – saw red again.

This time the striker – on his 24th birthday – was dismissed for an ugly challenge on Lucas Ayrton.

Wallace Yan added a late third for Flamengo, who are on course to win the group.

Chelsea need to beat African side ES Tunis on Tuesday to qualify for the last 16.

Chelsea: Sanchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; James (c) (Lavia 64), Caicedo; Enzo (Madueke 82), Palmer (Guiu 82); Pedro Neto, Delap (Jackson 64).