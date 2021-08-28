Tuchel rules out loan move for Hudson-Odoi

Thomas Tuchel has ruled out a loan move for Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The England international faces major competition for a place in the Chelsea side and there has been speculation over his future for some time.

Reports in Italy have suggested that Atalanta are looking to take Hudson-Odoi on loan ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline.







But Blues boss Tuchel says Hudson-Odoi will be staying at Stamford Bridge.

“It’s hard to argue with the opinion that he needs regular game time to improve his personal level, but at the same time it’s not only about letting players go,” said Tuchel.

“I have the feeling that Callum decided to fight for his place here.”

Tuchel has sometimes deployed Hudson-Odoi as a right wing-back, but admits that is not his best position.

Hudson-Odoi prefers to play on the left flank in a more attacking role, but Tuchel has other options with the likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic further up the pecking order.

“Of course we are very aware that he fights for an offensive position more maybe than the wing-back position,” said Tuchel.

“If you do the mathematics you end up with a lot of guys for what is at the moment are three offensive positions.

“So it’s a huge challenge for him, but the door is always open to make your way in and it can happen at any time.

“He waits for a chance in the half-left position, but he fights against Mason, Kai, Hakim, Christian – a lot of guys with a lot of quality and with a bit more regular game time and more consistency.

“So it’s very hard for him, but we don’t have to feel sorry for him. Once the door is a little bit open we demand that he puts his foot in it and makes his mark.”







