Jorginho and Tuchel win top Uefa awards

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has been named Uefa men’s player of the year and Blues boss Thomas Tuchel the men’s coach of the year.

Tuchel guided Chelsea to their Champions League triumph, while Italy international Jorginho was a key player in the team’s success.

Jorginho, 29, won the award ahead of N’Golo Kante and Manchester City’s former Chelsea man Kevin de Bruyne.







Kante, who returned to his best form for Chelsea last season after an injury-plagued spell, was named midfielder of the year.

And Chelsea’s Eduoard Mendy picked up the goalkeeper of the year prize.

Meanwhile, Tuchel’s side will face Juventus in the group stage of this season’s Champions League.

The two clubs have been drawn in Group H along with Russian side Zenit St Petersburg and Malmo of Sweden.







