Tuchel ‘happy and proud’ after Chelsea’s Wembley triumph

Thomas Tuchel said he was “happy and proud” after Chelsea’s FA Cup semi-final victory against Manchester City.

The Blues boss added: “We were very self-confident and very brave with the ball.

“We deserved the win. We were very active. We did not get passive.

“We are very happy with the performance and it will be a huge boost for our confidence and development.”







Hakim Ziyech’s goal five minutes into the second half took the Blues through to the final.

It ended champion-elect City’s hopes of an unprecedented quadruple.

But it left Chelsea still in contention for an FA Cup-Champions League double.

“Nobody can rest on what we have. We have to keep on going,” Tuchel declared.







